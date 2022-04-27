Farm Online
Coalition pledges 450,000 new regional jobs over five years

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated April 27 2022 - 5:50am, first published 1:00am
Scott Morrison will make a major job-creation pledge on Wednesday promising to create 450,000 new jobs over the next five years in regional Australia.

Regional areas is the "lifeblood of our country", the Prime Minister says, responsible for a third of Australia's population and economic output. Picture: Shutterstock
