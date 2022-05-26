The Ogilvies are helping turn back the black tide

VISION: In their Te-angie Poll Hereford Stud herd the Ogilvie family are breeding towards an animal that will perform in the feedlot or on the open range, with consistent attention paid to structure, IMF, EMA, and docility.

This is branded content for Te-angie Herefords.



Poll Hereford breeding has been the name of the game for the Ogilivie family since they purchased their first commercial females in 1954.



Today, Richard and Kerryn Ogilvie run their operations across three separate properties in the Wongwibinda district 70km north-east of Armidale, New South Wales, with their son Michael and his partner Claire.

The Te-angie Poll Hereford Stud, which is a 450 head herd of registered females, resides at their home property Te-angie, which they bought in 2013 after moving from Robe, in South Australia. They've since purchased Forestlodge and Westwood in 2017, situated 5km east of Te-angie.



Mr Ogilivie established his Poll Hereford stud as Spotshill in SA, 18 years ago, and when he brought it too Te-angie he changed the stud name to reflect the family's new property.



"The move from SA, was a change of location and an adventure for me that at times left me scratching my head, especially in 2019. We've just regained our footing after the 2019 drought so at the moment we'll run with a steady as she sails approach," he said.



In the stud realm, the Ogilvies are breeding towards an animal that will perform in the feedlot or on the open range, with consistent attention paid to structure, IMF, EMA, and docility.



"We incorporate a combination of traditional breeding, genomics and high percentage backed EBVs, into our breeding program. Since 2017 all my stud cattle have been DNA tested and sire and dam verified."

He said it has been hard turning back the tide of black awareness.



"I think the Hereford breed may have been napping at the wheel, but there is a gradual turn back to the breed as people have become aware of losing their mature cow weight and fertility. We get a lot of interest from breeders of all breeds of cattle at shows that we attend."

This interest has been highlighted by the Ogilivies great success in the show ring both locally and at Sydney Royal Show and at Ekka.



"We've only been showing for two years at Ekka and have won Champion Junior Bull twice and last year we won Most Successful Hereford Breeder, we then won the Most Successful Hereford Breeder at the Sydney Royal last year. At local shows we've won Champion All Breeds Exhibit several times.



This year the Ogilvies will be offering 45 rising two year-old fully DNA tested bulls at their annual Te-angie Bull Sale being held on August 23, from 9.30am to 5pm on-property at Forestlodge.

Traditionally fine wool Merino country, the introduction of permanent pasture on Te-angie has seen a transformation of the country and its carrying capacity.



QUALITY FEMALES: The Ogilvies stud business consists of a 450-head herd of registered females.

Mr Ogilvie said their rainfall this year is "a bit over the top", especially after the drought and bushfires of 2019, with the country looking "an absolute picture", and their cattle "rolling fat".

Alongside the Te-Angie stud business, the Ogilivies also run 1000 crossbred ewes, which lamb every nine months, at 150 per cent.



"We're also rebuilding our Hereford commercial breeding herd. On Forestlodge and Westwood, we turn off 2000 feedlot weight cattle each year. I like the quietness and the fertility of the Hereford. This is apparent when I work the crossbred cattle in the paddock or the yards."