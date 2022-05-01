Farm Online
Home/Politics

Climate change regional election issue but may not be vote winner

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
May 1 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climate change a top issue in regions, but is it a voter winner?

CLIMATE change is among the top election concerns for regional Australian, but it remains to be seen if the issue is a vote swinger, political experts say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.