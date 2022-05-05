Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Kubota tractors a top investment for Far North Queensland farmer Clint Reynolds

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
May 5 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kubota convert: Far North Queensland farmer Clint Reynolds began switching to Kubota tractors four years ago and hasn't looked back.

Imagine buying a tractor so good, you decided to sell all your others just to get another.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.