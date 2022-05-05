Imagine buying a tractor so good, you decided to sell all your others just to get another.
That's the reality for Far North Queensland cane and cattle producer Clint Reynolds.
The fourth-generation farmer, along with his wife and two children, farms 121 hectares between Port Douglas and Daintree.
Mr Reynolds has a fleet of Kubota machinery, which began with the purchase of an M7-171 tractor.
"We bought an M7-171 about four years ago, and that was the start of it," Mr Reynolds said.
"It ran so well, I sold all my other tractors and bought another M7-151."
Mr Reynolds described the M7-151 as "my everything tractor".
"The front-mounted three-point hitch on the M7-151 is awesome," he said.
"There's about 40 kilometres between farms and I can take two implements with me in one go."
Both of Mr Reynolds' M7 tractors have touch-controlled K-monitors which he said were easy to use and user-friendly.
He said the M7-151 was a master of efficiency and saved him hours every day thanks to its ability to load up to 9000kg.
"I've had it working in Cairns for a road building job - they used it to get even compaction on the road. It really does the job," Mr Reynolds said.
"They tried other methods for a little while and then one day rang me up and said they need it back."
As well as the two M7 tractors, he has an L5740 HDCA and M108 that are used in conjunction with Kubota and Land Pride implements.
Mr Reynolds said the M108 was "a powerhouse" that he used for slashing and general farm use.
"It's a no-frills tractor but it does what it needs to do and does it well. It's manoeuvrable and efficient," he said.
If pressed to pick a favourite, it would probably be the L5740 HDCA, which Mr Reynolds described as "a beautiful little tractor".
"It's so easy to drive and punches way above its weight. With the stall guard on it, it's pretty much bulletproof," Mr Reynolds said.
"It fits into really tight spaces and handles narrow turns well thanks to the hydrostatic power steering.
"I'll be using it to put up some cattle fencing around the farm - it's nearly my favourite tractor."
Many farmers would agree it's all well and good to buy a new tractor but timely service and support is crucial if and when problems arise.
This is where Kubota sets itself apart from its competitors in Mr Reynolds' eyes.
He said Kubota had the mindset it had to have something right before putting it out to customers.
"I once had an issue on my M7-151 and Kubota responded by sending five engineers out from Japan to fix it," Mr Reynolds said.
"They redesigned a whole new component to fix the problem and that component now features in the current model.
"You don't get that with other tractor companies. If there's a problem, they want to fix it."
