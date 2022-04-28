Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Namoi Cotton posts loss but braces for bumper crop

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated April 28 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Namoi deploys overseas help to gin 1.2m bales after reporting another loss

Namoi Cotton has "imported" technicians from Zimbabwe to ensure its gin sites in NSW and southern Queensland can swiftly handle about 1.2 million bales of this season's near-record Australian crop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for Fairfax's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.