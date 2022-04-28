Dairy farmer exits won't stop unless profit targets change

Farm Online
UDV president says Dairy Plan profit target not enough to stem dairy exits to beef

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated April 28 2022 - 9:25pm, first published 8:34pm
The profit target for dairy farmers set by the Australian Dairy Plan won't be enough to stem the flow of dairy farmers leaving the industry says United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Paul Mumford.

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

