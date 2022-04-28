Dairy farmer exits won't stop unless profit targets change

The profit target for dairy farmers set by the Australian Dairy Plan won't be enough to stem the flow of dairy farmers leaving the industry says United Dairyfarmers of Victoria president Paul Mumford.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
