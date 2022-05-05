The state government has supported another local food producer to make new products, boost sales in international markets and respond to supply chain risks.
Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas announced a $485,000 Food to Market program grant for Purearth Foods, Truganina.
Advertisement
The funding would help the company purchase and install new processing equipment to increase efficiency and reduce allergen risk between dairy and plant-based products.
"By supporting local producers like Purearth Foods to reach their full potential we're helping break barriers for expansion to domestic and international markets," Ms Thomas said.
"By helping companies to diversify their export markets we are backing them to grow, making them more resilient, reducing supply chain risks and supporting new jobs."
Read more: Norco announces milk price increase
The specialised equipment would also enable the development of new products while also increasing production volume of existing lines.
By increasing production capability, Purearth Foods would take its milk and plant-based products to new domestic and international markets.
The facility expansion would also allow for additional manufacturing capacity to support local independent brand owners.
Once complete, the $4 million upgrade will create an additional 15 full-time manufacturing jobs as well as support local supply chain partners and farmers in the long term.
Fifteen Victorian agri-food businesses have been awarded funding under the second tranche of the program for projects delivering on the strategy's vision for a Victorian agriculture sector that is strong, innovative, and sustainable.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.