Mayura, Rangers Valley dominate Wagyu branded beef awards

By Shan Goodwin
May 2 2022 - 4:00am
GRAND CHAMPION: Mayura Station's Scott deBruin collects the top honours in this year's Wagyu branded beef competition at a gala dinner held in Melbourne last week as part of the Australian Wagyu Association's annual conference.

SOUTH Australia's Mayura Station took top honours at the Wagyu Branded Beef Competition this year, with a fullblood Japanese black steak from the outfit's Signature Series.

