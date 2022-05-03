Farm Online
Home/Beef

Ground is shifting on bobby calves: Dairy Australia's David Nation

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated May 3 2022 - 3:57am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surplus dairy calves a big opportunity for beef

THE ground is shifting on what society will accept from milk producers in terms of where their bobby calves go. Promises are coming from all dairy nations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.