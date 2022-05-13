Glorious Grampians for $22.5m

With the remarkable and dramatic backdrop of the southern Grampians, 1013-hectare grazing property Wykeham is expected to attract equally spectacular bids from corporates and the monied Victoria's Western District families.
Available either as a whole or in three adjoining lots, HF Richardson Property agent Ken McDonald said Wykeham would likely attract offers of more than $22.5 million, which equates to over $22,000/ha (or $10,000 an acre).
Advertisement
The vendors are John and Sally Robertson, who have held the property for 42 years.
Their spacious family home is an oasis set in beautiful mature gardens.
Renovations have been done in keeping with the gracious proportions of the homestead and comprise a modern, open plan kitchen/meals/family area, a separate formal lounge and dining areas.
There are three generous bedrooms and an office. An outdoor alfresco area under the wrap-around verandah takes in the stunning scenery through the gardens across to the mountains.
Visitors will also enjoy staying over at the two-bedroom cottage/bungalow with lounge area, kitchenette and a bathroom not far from the homestead.
Wykeham is currently run as a prime lamb and cattle enterprise with an estimated capacity of 17,500 dry sheep equivalents.
The 342ha home block is the jewel in the crown, with the the homestead as its centrepiece.
Farm infrastructure includes a four-stand 900-sheep capacity wool shed with both sheep and cattle yards. There's not one but three machinery sheds and workshop.
Mr McDonald said the home block was very well-watered with several dams, a bore and a "huge" dam with irrigation hydrants to water around 40 acres.
The 352ha Lot 2 also comes with its own three-stand woolshed and yards, dams and bore water supply.
Lot 3, named Prinprinyah, has 319ha with a three-bedroom home and shedding, cattle yards, yet another woolshed and its own dams and bore water supply.
Expressions of interest close May 17. Contact Ken MacDonald, HF Richardson Property on 0418 524 150.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.