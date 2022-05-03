Barnaby Joyce was heckled by a man calling him "corrupt", just moments after the Deputy Prime Minister said rural people don't care about an anti corruption commission.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
