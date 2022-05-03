Farm Online
VIDEO: Barnaby Joyce heckled as 'corrupt' after saying rural voters don't care about ICAC

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 3 2022 - 4:22am, first published 4:08am
HECKLED: The heckler interrupted the press conference, yelling out 'Barnaby, you're corrupt', just moments after the Nationals leader said regional voters didn't care about an anti-corruption body.

Barnaby Joyce was heckled by a man calling him "corrupt", just moments after the Deputy Prime Minister said rural people don't care about an anti corruption commission.

