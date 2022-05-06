Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
May 6 2022
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Forrest ups Bega stake

Mining and agribusiness big spender, Andrew Forrest's Tattarang family investment arm now owns 10 per cent of Bega Cheese.

Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for Fairfax's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

