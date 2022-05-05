Farm Online
Home/Beef

Lifting cattle numbers to add pressure to strained processing: Rabobank

May 5 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More cattle coming but beef production still hurting

Australia's cattle availability will increase in the year ahead as the national herd continues to rebuild but supply chain limitations will impede sector growth, Rabobank says in its newly-released Australian Beef Seasonal Outlook for 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.