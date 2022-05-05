Farm Online
Home/Politics

Labor to phase out live sheep exports if elected

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 5 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor confirms live sheep export policy

LABOR has confirmed it will phase out live sheep exports if elected, resurrecting the policy it took to the last election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.