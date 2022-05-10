Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Carbon farming can yield big with large scale regenerative ag, Packhorse says, as it hunts for two new properties

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated May 10 2022 - 3:51am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Carbon sequestration and regenerative agriculture are central to a strategy that's netted an Australian farming group $104 million under management in less than 12 months, and it says technology is about to change the game again.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.