JBS: A friend or foe to the Australian cattle producer?

PRODUCERS have both expressed concerns about Australia's takeover and competition laws and come to the defence of JBS Australia in the wake of the spotlight being shone on the corruption and bribery links to the Brazilians behind what is this country's biggest beef processor.
Given the solid track record of the company in Australia and JBS' very large contribution to both the cattle industry and wider economy, many producers have been offended by the mud being slung at the people running and working in JBS facilities around the country.
Advertisement
A recent ABC Four Corners program claimed JBS' first two takeovers in Australia were fuelled by corruption and bribery in Brazil.
JBS Australia said all of the acquisitions undertaken in Australia have been closely scrutinised and approved by both the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and Foreign Investment Review Board.
NSW Farmers' president James Jackson said that was exactly why there was a need for an overhaul of both acquisition laws and for a competition watchdog 'that has teeth'.
"What we're increasingly seeing is a level of control over the supply chain that is frankly extraordinary," he said.
Monopolies were bad news for farmers and consumers, ultimately diminishing choice for both parties, he said.
While they might agree with that, many producers said JBS Australia was its own business and its value to Australia should be recognised.
Apart from the hard nosed decisions any business has to make, they've kept their nose clean in Australia, one industry analyst said.
ALSO IN BEEF:
Producer and former Australian Beef Association president John Carter, one of the most outspoken on the need to curtail processor influence, said those in the cattle industry were amazed at how deep JBS' pockets seemed to be when the company first came to Australia looking to buy up beef businesses.
People today still find it incredible that the company can pay what they are to expand, he said.
The links with corruption and bribery claims were well-known from day one of JBS' business in Australia, he said.
"That meant that, initially, there was concern about their credit rating, and whether their cheques for cattle would bounce and agencies had them on strict terms," Mr Carter said.
"But as JBS grew, there was the realisation the money would keep coming, that they were a big player and here to stay.
"We are used to our export abattoirs being owned by foreigners and the bottom line is producers are happy if they are paid well for their cattle and JBS is doing that.
"The meat industry has never been a place for saints and angels and there is an enormous need for greater transparency in how processors operate but most people think JBS Australia can be trusted."
JBS Australia said it was a proud Australian corporate citizen with a strong brand and reputation.
Advertisement
"This reputation is based on our long-term business dealings with small, medium and large companies across Australia and the globe," a statement from the company said.
The safety of its people and the welfare of animals under its control was paramount.
"We are a large employer in both metropolitan areas and across regional and rural Australia. In most cases in regional areas we are the largest employer in these towns and regions. Our company has a strong relationship with, and supports, thousands of farming families and primary producers across Australia," the statement said.
Those points have indeed been recognised by producer and other red meat industry groups, although the long-standing criticism of JBS, and the country's second largest processor Teys for that matter, not being team players remains strong.
The decision not to join industry associations is widely seen as irresponsible and arrogant.
However, some producers did make mention on social media of 'JBS always contributing to industry forums and with technological advancement'.
Advertisement
For all the big news in beef, sign up below to receive our Red Meat newsletter.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.