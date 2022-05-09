Dried fruit farms used to be considered in "block" sizes in the Sunraysia region.
Historically farmers are called blockies who were able to make a living from the creation of an irrigation scheme off the Murray River across just 10 hectares.
Advertisement
Covering 89ha (220 acres) the Mount Stewart Farms would take in many of those old blocks in Red Cliffs.
This large mixed farming enterprise is just 20 minutes from Mildura.
The enterprise has been specialising in asparagus but with such a large irrigation footprint, it has diversified into almonds, avocadoes and mangoes.
Over the years, the family operators have given lemons and capsicums a go as well.
Held on 14 separate titles, this mixed farming business currently includes 28ha (68ac) almonds with 56ha (138 acres) of cleared land previously established to asparagus
The land is watered from a combination of overhead sprays and low-level sprinklers.
The modern irrigation infrastructure is based on electric motors, pumps and fertigation tanks.
MORE READING: Our best weather experts as chosen by you.
Total irrigation annual use limits across all the titles is 742.5 megalitres.
On the home farm, improvements include a large packing and operations shed, two large cool rooms, an amenities area, an office, other minor shedding and equipment and vehicle parking.
It also boasts a renovated three-bedroom residence with an inground swimming pool as well as a two-bedroom granny flat with bathroom plus well-established gardens and town water connected.
Other improvements across the other titles includes an additional three bedroom plus study, brick veneer dwelling with a new kitchen, carport, established gardens, a large equipment/storage shed, cool room and two additional dwellings which agents say are in good condition.
Prospective buyers have been told the property lends itself to further expansion of the current almond plantings or diversification into other permanent plantings or seasonal vegetables.
Agents from First National Real Estate Collie and Tierney say the selling price for the enterprise is available on application.
For more information contact Michael Pullen on 0488 046647.
Advertisement
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.