Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Luxury South Australian beach escape like no other sells for a record

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 10 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You have to check out this unique coastal estate in South Australia to see what all the fuss is about.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.