You have to check out this unique coastal estate in South Australia to see what all the fuss is about.
One of the state's most luxurious beach properties has sold for an incredible $8.25 million - believed to be a Yorke Peninsula record.
Not bad for what was the site of an old sand mine near Moonta with two kilometres of secluded Spencer Gulf beach.
It is believed to have sold to a SA family.
The 112 hectare beach escape built in 2014 oozes privacy and solitude.
The home is cantilevered over the sand dunes allowing the vegetation to grow around and underneath so it appears to be floating.
To access this designer built six bedroom, 5.5 bathroom ultimate in beach getaways, it is a couple of hours drive from Adelaide or you can use a boat, and of course, there is the helipad as well.
The Scandinavian-inspired escape was designed by Max Pritchard in collaboration with owner owner Peter Michell.
It has two lounge rooms, a screen projector, an oversized pantry, large scullery, an expansive sun deck, spa deck with sauna, courtyard and vine-covered alfresco with immense feature stone fireplace, all encapsulated by double-glazed walls of glass.
Not only is it an off-grid retreat but it is also entirely self-sufficient given its 80kW of solar panelling funnelled to a significant bank of brand new Lithium ion batteries.
The Dunes captures 300,000 litres of rain water with a honey producing apiary and its purpose-built aquaponics geo-dome.
The geo-dome can grow vegetables and herbs all year round but also includes a 45,000 litre fish pond currently stocked with Silver Perch.
The Dunes also contains a purpose-built dune buggy racetrack, large workshop to accommodate any and every bush project and an oversized garage/shed.
The Dune was sold by Cullen Royle on a walk-in and walk-out basis.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
