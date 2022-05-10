Reigning champion wins again at all breeds calf and handlers day

There were 114 entries for Friday's 41st Holstein Australia SA branch's All-breed calf and handlers day at Murray Bridge.
The day consisted of entrants locally, South East SA and also from interstate.
For the second year in a row, William Phillpott won the senior champion handler at the calf and handlers day.
He said winning senior champion handler was an achievement which meant more than he could express.
"It'll sometimes come to me as a very enjoyable shock, but other times I feel if I put my mind to it and do everything that I have learnt over the years, I can try my best to win," he said.
"I am honoured to have been mentored and supported by close friends and family over the years with showing.
"I have come so far with knowledge of showing and the preparation of showing that I am now putting it all together at a show myself and I am seeing amazing results.
"To win this award two years in a row is a very exciting feeling."
He said he was happy to see his skills and techniques when he walked into the handlers ring were consistent.
"Winning this award encourages me to support and lead the younger generations and to help teach them the best ways to present an animal in the ring, and I enjoy doing so," he said.
"Royal Adelaide Show is the next stop, where I can't wait to participate in the state dairy cattle handlers competition there, and to participate in the young judges class."
The reserve senior champion handler went to Alanah Hartman.
The junior champion handler winner was Charlotte Whittlesea, Sellicks Beach, while Harrison Rix took home reserve junior champion handler.
In the cattle classes, junior champion heifer went to Finesse BKing Juniper, from Casey Treloar.
Reserve champion went to Robsvue Jagger Bambi from Robsvue Holsteins, Myponga.
The senior champion heifer was Windy Vale Awesome Lively-Red of Windy Vale, Myponga, with Geelunga Reagan Joyus, in reserve, exhibited by Chloe Bailey.
Cherrylock Cattle Co's Jessica Gavenlock, Tallygaroopna, Vic, was the judge.
She said it was a top quality show.
"There were lots of nice heifers winning in all the classes," she said.
"I am very happy with my champions that I selected.
"I guess they're just my type of heifer - they were balanced, nice blending of parts, very stylish with not lots of depth and openness to their ribbing, and tracking on beautiful feet and legs."
Despite it being a long day for those involved it did not affect the energy and eagerness of those entered.
"The youth all did an excellent job today, coming out presenting their animals in the class and then coming back out for the handlers competition," she said.
"They all were eager to learn did a great job and I hope they all made memories and learnt something along the way.
"I just enjoy seeing all the youth coming out and having fun and making those lifelong memories."
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.
