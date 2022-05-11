Homegrown agtech company Platfarm has partnered with the Australian arm of machinery manufacturer Kubota to trial its technology in a bid to improve efficiency and profitability for fixed-row farmers.
Platfarm's app allows users to implement precision agriculture, GPS, and geo-mapping technology.
It was originally developed for, and is currently being trialled, in the viticulture industry.
Nuffield Scholar and winegrower Richard Leask has been putting Platfarm to work for the past 18 months on his vineyard in McLaren Vale, 40 minutes away from Adelaide.
To measure soil carbon levels in his vineyard for his Nuffield Scholar report, Mr Leask used his Kubota M7540, two M7040s, his M5101 Narrow, and Platfarm to direct him to the precise location for accurate repeat testing, every time.
Mr Leask said Platfarm is part of the revolution of digital farming, providing grape growers with a cost effective way to map and geo-plot their vineyards.
"Platfarm is a really useful tool for vineyard managers, allowing them to direct what needs to be done and where, and monitor the work in real-time," Mr Leask said.
"By pulling in satellite vigour maps, it allows us to see and highlights the areas needing work. Growers can mulch lower vigour areas or apply compost at variable rates and track their progress using Platfarm.
"As it has been developed by a grape grower, the technology is tailored for vineyards - however, I see real potential for it to be cross purposed in the future for a range of industries."
Platfarm CEO Lyndsey Jackson said the company wants to make precision agriculture accessible and mobile - not just for viticulture, but for the world.
"Kubota is really the ideal partner for that; they're a trusted name in tractors for good reason, but they're not afraid of innovation which is where their longevity has come from," Ms Jackson said.
Kubpower general manager and vineyard manager Donny DiCesare has been testing Platfarm technology in his vineyard at Gumeracha in the Adelaide Hills for the past 18 months.
He has found immense advantages in the easy-to-use technology, helping him save on labour and fuel costs while preventing soil compaction.
"It's great; anyone involved in the vineyard can access everything they need to know from their phone. This allows the vineyard manager to make informed decisions," Mr DiCesare said.
"Platfarm directs operators when to start, stop, or switch between rates as they drive. Pause to refill, fix a fence, refuel, or clock off for the day and then return to exactly where they were."
Mr DiCesare uses a Kubota M5101 Narrow, M8540 Narrow, and RTV500 around his vineyard. He said a key advantage of the app was the ability for it to be used across multiple vehicle types.
"If you were to purchase a tractor with inbuilt precision agriculture technology, the user is limited to have it only in that vehicle," he said.
"Platfarm however, lets me take the technology between my tractors and RTV to effectively complete each job."
