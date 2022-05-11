Farm Online
Kubota Australia and Platfarm partnership a win for the viticulture industry

May 11 2022 - 12:00am
Platfarm CEO Lyndsey Jackson is excited to be partnering with Kubota Australia. Picture: Dan Woodrow, FrontierSI

Homegrown agtech company Platfarm has partnered with the Australian arm of machinery manufacturer Kubota to trial its technology in a bid to improve efficiency and profitability for fixed-row farmers.

