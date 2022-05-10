Farm Online
TMA flags machinery price increases in Australia as supply challenges remain

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
Updated May 10 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
Tractor sales varied greatly between the states in April, according to the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia.

Australian machinery prices are increasing as manufacturers struggle to absorb the increased factory and operating costs of the past two years.

