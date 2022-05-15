The first of New Holland's TT3 tractor range has touched down in Australia, with the TT3.50 joining the manufacturer's small utility line-up.
The TT3.50 has been trialled globally and modifications have been made to the engine, front-end loader capacity and materials.
New Holland lifestyle and small farm product segment manager Mark Crakanthorp said the tractors are being shipped across the country to dealers and customers alike.
"The first 40 units will be arriving over the next month," he said.
"The TT3 will also be at the FarmFest field day in June, which is its first formal display, complete with the loader system fitted."
Mr Crakanthorp said the TT3.50 has filled the gap in the Australian utility market and gave the customer the most metal for their money.
"The TT3.50 picks up where our previous Workmaster left off as the no-nonsense option for the compact utility buyer," he said.
"Powered by the familiar three cylinder 2.9 litre S8000 engine, this tractor does not compromise on grunt with 49.5 horsepower (37 kilowatt) and a torque curve designed to match - all on a 62L fuel tank."
New Holland Australia and New Zealand general manager Bruce Healy said the arrival of the TT3.50 in Australia was an exciting revolution in the compact tractor range.
"In the design and consultation process of the TT3.50, we wanted to ensure that the end product was not only ideal for our compact utility customer, but that it would keep up in the unique Australian conditions," he said.
The tractor's S8000 engine means there are less parts requiring servicing, resulting in less maintenance and servicing, minimising down time and optimising customer productivity.
The TT3.50 also uses components from the existing TT4, including responsive performance, fuel economy and front-end loader capacity.
Its redesigned, more compact body has not impacted the front end loader's bucket size or lift height from the slightly larger models.
"Remaining true to New Holland's reliability, the TT3.50 is set to be the everyday workhorse, comparably sitting between the Boomer and TT4," Mr Crakanthorp said.
"The TT3.50 is a 'Goldilocks' answer for the lifestyle or hobby farmer, cherry picking the best elements of our compact tractor range to ensure all possible needs are not only met but exceeded."
The TT3.50 also has a fresh design with a focus on comfort, ease, and simplicity.
"Aesthetically, the TT3.50 captures the distinctive New Holland 'cat eye' lighting and sleek bonnet line. In contrast to other New Holland utility tractors, we have done away with the chunky, square rear fender for a narrower and cleaner design," Mr Crakanthorp said.
"Not only does this design choice complement the front styling, but it is practical too.
"It reduces the overall width of the tractor, so it is easier to manoeuvre along narrow tree crops in specialty applications, causing less potential damage - an important consideration with these valuable crops. It also offers more space between the guards for operator comfort."
