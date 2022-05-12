Dairy youth camp attracts urban kids | PHOTOS

Over two days, twenty one youths gathered at the Adelaide Showgrounds for the biannual Dairy Youth Camp in April with the hope of learning skills and furthering their education on what is involved within the industry.
Dairy calves from across the state were on lend for students to learn from.
Students over the two days would learn a condensed version of clipping, grooming, parading, ringcraft, welfare, anatomy, conformation, caretaking, marketing and more from many industry professionals.
Fifteen year old, Casey Muster, Mount Torrens, had previously been up close with dairy cows as her grandpa owned a dairy farm.
Representing Oakbank School on the camp she was very interested to learn how to do back stage tasks.
"I hope to learn how to do things like grooming, clipping, and animal welfare," she said.
"This is Princess from school so it is good to learn on my own cow."
Organiser Mandy Pacitti said eighteen of the students involved were not from a dairying background.
"It's giving the kids the exposure and understanding of the dairy industry and whats involved to be a part of it," she said.
"Hopefully, they can work out if they want to be in the industry, ways of getting in and working their way through and starting to get exposed to dairying.
"The majority, probably 60 per cent of them end up being involved or aligned to the dairy industry, whether it be an agronomist, nutritionist, veterinarian, AI technician, all those sorts of things."
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.
