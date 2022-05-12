Farm Online
Dairy youth camp attracts urban kids | PHOTOS

Kiara Stacey
By Kiara Stacey
May 12 2022 - 8:00pm
Over two days, twenty one youths gathered at the Adelaide Showgrounds for the biannual Dairy Youth Camp in April with the hope of learning skills and furthering their education on what is involved within the industry.

Journalist

Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.

