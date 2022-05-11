Farm Online
GrainCorp posts record first half profit - up 380pc

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated May 11 2022 - 5:16am, first published 1:40am
Big season, big prices reap record profit for GrainCorp

GrainCorp has delivered a bumper half-year net profit after tax of $246 million - up a whopping 380 per cent increase on the $51m reported for the same period last year.

