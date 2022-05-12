Four local farming families have emerged from a sale process with a handy piece of highly regarded Clare regional property Campbell View.
Shawn and Louise Cadzow were said to be "absolutely thrilled" with the prices offered for their family's land at Washpool which is now in the process of settlement.
Advertisement
Prices offered for the four parcels even bettered the recent boom farm sale results in the region in a range offered from $16,000-$20,000 a hectare.
Daniel Schell from Ray White Rural said some of the land had been held within the Cadzow family name for five generations.
The sale of Campbell View was considered a rare opportunity to purchase farming land in this renowned and tightly held region.
Agents said they had received 11 "very strong" expression of interest submissions for the outstanding property.
The Washpool property, which takes in 459 hectares (1134 acres), is a first class mixed farm in the mid north of the state.
Campbell View is located 14km north of Spalding or 23km south of Jamestown.
The farm offered productive agricultural land suited to a flexible enterprise mix including broadacre cropping, oil seeds, hay production and livestock.
Campbell View was offered as a whole and eventually sold in four contingent lots.
They were:
Lot 1 - Callaghans (68ha, 167ac)
Lot 2 - Home (133ha, 328ac).
Lot 3 - Fursts (79ha,195 ac).
Lot 4 - Clarks 179ha, 442.5 ac).
The farm offers the security of good water through SA mains plus a bore.
It had the added bonus of two homesteads, a large implement shed and plenty of other farm shedding.
Advertisement
The region receives an estimated average annual rainfall of between 425-475mm.
It also enjoys frontage to RM Williams Way.
Callaghans comprises gently undulating arable land with productive red brown clay loam soil types with some areas of heavier darker soils. It is fenced into two paddocks. Watered by SA mains direct to two stock troughs.
Home comprises a mix of gently undulating arable land and open hills grazing. The block is fences into eight paddocks and is watered by SA mains plus equipped bore with windmill. It also has the three-bedroom stone homestead, large implement shed, workshop, sundry farm shedding.
MORE READING: Dunes floating in the air after record price paid.
Fursts also has the gently undulating arable land with productive red brown clay loam soils, fenced into four paddocks. It is watered by SA mains direct to three stock troughs.
Advertisement
This third lot has a three-bedroom stone home which has had extensive renovations.
Clarks also has the undulating arable land with productive red brown clay loam soils, fenced into four paddocks. It is watered by SA main which supplies direct to five stock troughs.
Importantly, the successful buyers will be allowed access to the property to get in sow crops immediately following execution of contract and payment of deposit.
Expressions of interest closed last month.
The selling agents from Ray White Rural were Daniel and Geoff Schell.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Advertisement
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.