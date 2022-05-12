Farm Online
Home/Property

Neighbours line up for an expensive piece of prized Cadzow property Campbell View

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 12 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAND SOLD: Shawn and Louise Cadzow were pleased with the sale of Campbell View across four lots north of Clare. Pictures: Ray White.

Four local farming families have emerged from a sale process with a handy piece of highly regarded Clare regional property Campbell View.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.