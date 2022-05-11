Farm Online
Community expectations, animal welfare, traceability: big influences in the sheep industry according to industry leader

CEO of Sheep Producers Australia, Bonnie Skinner, offers her views on industry influences.

Appointed in March as Sheep Producers Australia's CEO, Bonnie Skinner has broad industry experience. Previously working as Manager of Biosecurity & Extension for the Livestock Biosecurity Network (LBN) in NSW, her role included encouraging red meat producers and supply chain participants to understand their role in disease surveillance and management of endemic diseases and promoting on-farm practices that support food safety and traceability.

