Farm ownership pathway changing as dairy's sharefarming model becomes more challenging

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
May 12 2022 - 3:00am
SUCCESS STORY: Dustin, Gabriela, 7, Melania, 9, and Anna Kemp sharefarm at Lockington.

Dustin Kemp can't bring to mind the name of a single sharefarmer around Lockington in northern Victoria, other than himself.

Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

