Farmers ordering the latest Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series can look forward to a greater payload thanks to an increase in its gross vehicle mass.
That is, if they can get one.
More than 13,900 LandCruiser 70 Series' were sold last year and an upgraded version of the iconic four-wheel drive is due to arrive in November 2022.
However, there have been unconfirmed reports of a two-year wait for customers who have ordered the vehicle.
Toyota Australia would not confirm this, however a spokesperson said the company was experiencing longer wait times for new-vehicle deliveries across its range.
The spokesperson said dealers were best placed to provide customers with the most up-to-date delivery information for their specific vehicle.
"Our focus remains on doing everything we can to get customers into their new Toyota vehicles as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.
"As the availability of supply is an evolving situation around the world, we continue to work closely with our global production team to secure the maximum possible number of vehicles for our local customers."
The LandCruiser 70 Series is powered by a 151kW/430Nm 4.5-litre V8 turbo diesel engine, driving all four wheels through a dual-range transfer case.
As well as the increase in GVM to more than 3500kg, the new vehicle features improvements to its safety technology.
This includes the addition of a pre-collision safety system incorporating autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection.
Toyota Australia sales, marketing and franchise operations vice-president Sean Hanley said Toyota was committed to providing LandCruiser 70 Series customers with greater flexibility and peace of mind.
"The upcoming changes are designed to ensure that the legendary LandCruiser 70 Series will continue to be available for the foreseeable future in the Australian market," Mr Hanley said.
"The increase in GVM is sure to appeal to owners who use the 70 Series as a tool of trade or are seeking an even greater ability as a heavy-duty recreational off-roader.
"Combined with heavy-duty suspension and 3500kg towing capacity, these upgrades will enhance the versatility and rugged reputation for this legendary vehicle."
