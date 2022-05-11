Farm Online
Mereworth aggregation sold by coal miners in Southern Highlands fetches over $100m

May 11 2022 - 11:30pm
Mereworth Aggregation at Berrima in the NSW Southern Highlands has sold for more than $100 million.

