Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Former Kidman station in Victoria being handed back to Traditional Owners

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What was once Victoria's largest cattle and sheep station is being handed back to its Traditional Owners.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.