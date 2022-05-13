Fake food success might sound fishy to some

Food scientists claim to be close to perfecting a vegetable-based fish.
According to Schouten Europe, a food manufacturer from the Netherlands, global unrest is fueling the demand for plant-based alternatives to fish.
The company says fuel price rises are keeping many fishing boats in port.
"As entrepreneurs, we sympathise with all those people in the fishing sector who are being hit hard," Schouten Europe chief executive Henk Schouten said.
"Our customers have been asking whether we can accelerate the development of plant-based alternatives".
Schouten's product developers are working on plant-based alternatives to fish.
The company is already selling vegetable-based tuna and vegetable-based fish fingers.
After developing meat alternatives for 30 years, Schouten introduced its first fish alternative - Vegan Green Tuna - last year.
The vegetable-based tuna is based on soy and wheat and can be processed in other products such as sandwich spreads, salads, wraps, and ready-to-eat meals.
The company says plant-based fish is one of the most promising categories within plant-based food.
Plant based foods will be the subject of Australia and New Zealand's first-ever alternative proteins conference to be held in Melbourne on Tuesday.
Questions about the future of fake foods will be answered by experts in the field at AltProteins 22 on May 17.
The conference has been organised by the controversial Food Frontier group which is billed as an independent think tank on alternative proteins.
Food Frontier attracted attention during the Senate inquiry into fake meat labelling where the group was questioned for being anti-meat activists.
National Farmers Federation vice-president and former Victorian Farmers Federation president David Jochinke is listed as a speaker.
More than 20 speakers will feature as part of 11 sessions, discussing everything from emerging opportunities for the agriculture sector, new Australian consumer insights, to cultivated meat's path to market and the Asia export opportunity.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
