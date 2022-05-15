Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Wayne Pech, Gnowangerup, says it's time for alternatives to live export

By Brooke Littlewood
May 15 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gnowangerup sheep farmer Wayne Pech.

GNOWANGERUP sheep farmer Wayne Pech is advocating for an orderly transition out of live export - not an immediate ban.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.