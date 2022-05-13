Cowra's Preston Farm makes $2.35 million

Its historic double-brick homestead, soils and infrastructure netted the vendors of a 157-hectare property near Cowra, NSW, a price that punched through the $6000 an acre barrier on Friday.
Local sheep grazier Phil Gay made the winning bid of $2.35 million bid for Preston Farm, Godfreys Creek.
Advertisement
Before the auction, agents had been offering price guidance in the range of $2.1m-$2.2m.
Preston Farm drew more than 30 bids from a field of five registered bidders and Flemings Property Services agent Richard Fleming said all but one of them, a vet keen to get into the farmland market, were also graziers from the district.
Mr Fleming said Preston Farm had plenty to offer buyers.
"It has a beautiful home, firstly, good arable country, very good infrastructure for the size of the property and most of all, it's good land," he said.
The 157ha (388 acre) property has undulating, red granite-based soils growing clover, rye grass, and lucerne.
The three-bedroom double-brick home features high ceilings and a modern kitchen and bathroom.
Farm infrastructure includes 11 dams, bore water feeding seven troughs, a two-stand shearing shed, silo, workshop, shedding and steel sheep yards.
Don't miss out on the latest property movements. Click the link to sign up for our dedicated property newsletter.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.