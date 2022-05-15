THE highly effective feral pig poison yellow phosphorous - commonly known as CSSP or SAP - will be banned in Queensland under a shake up of the state's animal welfare laws.
The Animal Care and Protection Act 2001 will also see the pregnancy testing of cattle able to be done by accredited laypersons in the state.
Advertisement
ALSO READ:
"CSSP is by far the most effective control method for feral pigs, one of Australia's most destructive animal pests," Mr Bucknall said.
"It's certainly better than the other control methods and has been successfully used for more than 100 years.
"It's clear the people making the decision to ban yellow phosphorous don't understand the science or the way it works on pigs."
Other practices including the firing of a horse or dog's legs as a means of treating injuries will be banned, while the enforcement powers of inspectors will also be strengthened, he said.
Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner said the Palaszczuk Government was delivering on an election commitment to review the act.
"Queensland already has some of the strongest animal welfare laws in the country, but we wanted to make sure the act was current and reflected community expectations," Mr Furner said.
Shadow Agriculture Minister Tony Perrett said he was concerned the State Government has no clear alternative to controlling feral pigs.
"Make no mistake, banning this control method may leave farmers and their stock vulnerable to diseases," Mr Perrett said.
"With the recent detection of Japanese encephalitis in Australia, every control method of feral pigs must be on the table.
"It would be a biosecurity disaster if Japanese encephalitis spread in the wild because we have limited our control methods."
More than 2300 Queenslanders and groups that made submissions into the review.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.