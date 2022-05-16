Farm Online
Home/Property

Berrigan red loam hills 'not what you'd expect'

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated May 16 2022 - 3:54am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jeremy O'Dwyer says people are often shocked by the appearance of his farm in NSW's southern Riverina.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.