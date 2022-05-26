Robust, consistent bulls at Booragul

CLIENT-FOCUSED STUD: Booragul Angus has become a breed leader for its consistency in producing robust cattle that can handle all conditions, while meeting market requirements.

This is branded content for Booragul Angus.

STRONG client relationships are the backbone of the Booragul Angus business, and the Vincent family is focused on breeding Angus bulls with a diverse range of genetics to suit clients' target markets.

The stud, based at Piallaway, near Gunnedah, NSW, has been breeding Angus cattle for the past 40 years, and has become a breed leader for its consistency in producing robust cattle that can handle all conditions, while meeting market requirements.

The main sire lines of the Booragul herd have been traditionally Australian-bred sires, as Mr Vincent has found that, in using Australian sires, he is able to reliably breed a type of Angus more suited for the Australian environment and meeting feedlot specifications.



"The way we introduce the benefits of overseas genetics is by using their sons, selected out of some of Australia's top herds backed by strong cow families." Mr Vincent said.

"With so many varied climates and rainfall patterns across Australia we select our genetics to produce females that have that soft doing ability with moderate breed growth, without detriment to the top desirable breed traits."

The Vincent family has been at the forefront of innovative technologies that offer increased accuracy of data to remove all the guess work when it comes to sire selection.



All progeny born at Booragul are genomic tested, DNA tested, raw data scanned and assessed on docility. Most importantly Mr Vincent is constantly assessing progeny for performance and structure from birth to sale.

"A lot of our clients buy bulls to go into production for feeder steers and our selection of sires reflects the important traits they require such as carcase weight, above breed average for growth and IMF (intramuscular fat).

"However, other clients are looking for high quality sires to join with a varying range of cows to produce supermarket trade carcases. These sires possess high yield and high growth genetics.

"Our goal is to offer a range of bulls that will suit our clients, from heifer bulls for calving ease, to supermarket trade bulls, as well as the heavy marbling, high grading bulls for the long-term feeder job."

That strong client focus has led to a large number of repeat buyers.



ADAPTABLE CATTLE: Tim Vincent is known for producing consistent lines of Angus bulls to suit clients' needs, with a range of target markets and environmental conditions.

Mr Vincent encourages clients to offer all feedback and discuss their particular needs with him personally.



"One of the most pleasing aspects of breeding bulls is being able to help our clients achieve their own goals.

"We've been breeding Angus in this area for many years.



"We developed a very good relationship with a lot of local buyers, even in the early days with the New England Angus Breeders sale in the 1990s, before we held our first on-property sale in 2000."



Booragul bulls are now sought after, with bulls currently working from the top end of Northern Territory to South Australia and Victoria.



The biggest achievement for us over the years is our consistency and having a great lot of clients who turn up that we've been able to serve, year in, year out. - Tim Vincent, Booragul Angus stud principal

Booragul females are also in high demand, with good results across all categories - cows and calves, PTIC cows, heifers and unjoined females - at the stud's first female sale held last November.



The sale also brought in a whole new buying crowd, with studs from central Queensland to southern Victoria bidding.

"We had always been building towards a female sale, and we're looking to run it every three years to give buyers the chance to source new genetics with each sale," Mr Vincent said.



"We selected 70 lots from the P, Q and R-drops, so there was nothing older than three, and the next sale will have S, T and U-drops."

Booragul Angus feels an obligation to its clients to consistently be on the lookout for new sires to enable them to offer new genetics each year.



To secure elite genetics, the stud has been part of several syndicates to secure the highest performing sires in the breed.



STRONG CLIENT BASE: Booragul Angus bulls are now sought after, with bulls currently working from the top end of Northern Territory to South Australia and Victoria.

This year's sale, held on-property at Downfield, Piallaway, near Gunnedah on July 14 and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, includes 70 bulls, with 50 rising two-year-olds and 20 autumn-drop 16- to 17-month-old bulls.

Some of the new sires in the 2022 catalogue include Karoo Realist N278, Pathfinder Magnum M778, Inglebrae Nobleman N6 and Booragul King N205.

"Even though we've had King (Bowmont King K306) progeny before, these are the first by King's son, and they're exceptional carcase bulls," Mr Vincent said.

"Realist is a bull with moderate growth, but he's strong and thick, and he's above average for all carcase data.

"Magnum is a good heifer option with high marbling.

"Nobleman is proving to be a great all-rounder from light birth, strong growth and showing plenty of carcase. He is currently in the Angus Sire Benchmarking Program to prove his data with high accuracy."

Yearling bulls were part of the sale from the start to make up numbers, and in the past few years they've been in high demand. The current strong cattle market has resulted in record-breaking bull sales over the past 12 months and the demand for bulls this year remains high.



"It is highly recommended to producers to get out early and make your selections to ensure you don't miss out."

FAMILY OPERATION: Hayden, Margaret, Tim and Amy Vincent. The Vincent family has been at the forefront of innovative technologies that offer increased accuracy of data to remove all the guess work when it comes to sire selection.

Booragul Angus is participating in The Land Northern Beef Week on June 22, with sale bulls on show. Preparations for the bull sale are well under way, with scanning, semen testing and cataloguing to be completed in early June.



Producing bulls to suit clients' needs is the priority for the Booragul business.



"The biggest achievement for us over the years is our consistency and having a great lot of clients who turn up that we've been able to serve, year in, year out."