Adaptable, quality Limousin bulls

ON-FARM PERFORMANCE WITH CARCASE QUALITY: Andrew Harries has been breeding stud Limousin cattle for more than a decade and aims to produce environmentally resilient cattle.

This is branded content for Harlees Limousins.



CLIENTS are at the core of the Harlees Limousin business, with stud principal Andrew Harries breeding Limousin - and now Angus - bulls to suit clients in all environments.

The Loomberah, NSW-based stud began in 2010 with foundation genetics from Stevens, Donna Valley and Mandayen Limousin studs, and more sires have been purchased from Flemington, Mandayen and Summit studs.

Through artificial insemination and embryo transfer Mr Harries has expanded his stud herd to 150 performance recorded females, which feature modern genetics selected from the best studs in Australia, Canada and the US.

The focus from the start has been commercially relevant bulls with the carcase traits to improve production and profitability in any herd.

"Our Limousins are full of volume with the ability to cover," Mr Harries said.

"They fit the desired carcase characteristics of today's markets but should not be just considered a terminal breed.



"Harlees bulls will breed cows with milk and fertility that will endure and produce in the variable climatic conditions that Australia is certain to continue to experience in the future."

2022 SALE BULLS: Harlees Limousin will have a large range of genetics available in July, in one of the largest offerings from one single vendor in the breed.

Among the high performing bulls produced over the years is Harlees Mr Jock G14, who is still working at the age of 11.

"Mr Jock has created a sire line that has consistently produced cattle that are docile, fertile, are born easily and grow quickly. His genetics can be seen throughout many of our pedigrees."

Harlees cattle have been selected for birthweight, growth, milk, and docility, and they are produced in a commercial environment with the main feed source being native and improved pastures.

"This ensures that environmental stability is also selected and will be passed on to offspring," Mr Harries said.

"There is no EBV for environmental stability, but it is a very important trait in the variable climate of Australia."

Harlees bulls are able to thrive in different climatic conditions, adding value in client operations from Queensland to Tasmania.

"Many clients are repeat buyers and they know that what they see is what they get," Mr Harries said.

"An honest appraisal of each animal is given and feedback from clients is always listened to, which allows us to adjust in a direction that suits our clients needs."

That client focus has prompted the stud's diversification into Angus.

QUALITY LOT: Among the standout bulls in the sale is Harlees Rob Sheaffe R24.

Mr Harries has been breeding Angus cattle for the past two years, based on bloodlines from Kenny's Creek and Excel studs, and will have his first Angus bulls available at next year's sale.

"We have clients that maximise their output through the use of hybrid vigour and interchange with Angus and Limousin from year to year," he said.

"It made sense for us to also provide this product and so we will have 10 rising two-year-old Angus bulls for sale next year.



"Geoff Steinbeck of Excel Genetics sold me all his Q heifers to provide a great consistent line of heifers that reflect all the popular modern Angus genetics and our stud sire is a Chisum bull out of a Bara L106 cow that came highly recommended by Sam Burton-Taylor of Kenny's Creek.

"We are aiming to produce thick, docile cattle that are also environmentally resilient."

In the 2022 sale catalogue are 30 high quality black, apricot and red bulls, in what will be one of the largest drafts of Limousin bulls offered from one stud in the single sale.

All bulls are polled and will be DNA tested for homozygous polled and homozygous black. They will also be parent verified.

"All bulls are by our home-bred walking sires this year and are one of the most consistent line of bulls we have bred to date."

2022 SALE BULLS: Harlees Rob Sheaffe R24 and Harlees Richard R82.

Among the standout bulls in the sale is Harlees Rob Sheaffe R24.

"He has a volume of muscle, a quality pedigree and phenotype to match and has been used lightly over a few stud cows. Harlees Fiction R19 will also be a bull to watch with a larger frame out of a Manali Fiction cow."

The sale will be an online helmsman system over AuctionsPlus, running from Tuesday, July 26, to 1pm on Thursday, July 28, and buyers will be able to inspect the cattle on farm over the three days.