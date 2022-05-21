Silo art can have a major impact on the wellbeing for rural and regional areas according to silo art expert and researcher Amelia Green who made a visit to the Murray River, Lakes and Coorong region last month.
Australian Silo Art and Wellbeing report co author Doctor Green provided valuable insights to communities, including Lameroo, Murray Bridge, Karoonda, and Mannum, about how silo art can benefit small and often ailing country towns.
The research was the first of its kind to quantify and measure the success of silo art in Coonalpyn and Karoonda as popular sites on the Australian Silo Art Trail.
It would also assist towns such as Lameroo in the planning stages of these projects to ensure they can reach the full potential of economic and social outcomes.
Murray River, Lakes and Coorong tourism development manager Bill Nehmy said Dr Green's knowledge regarding the benefits and opportunities for silo art was significant and would be an asset for local communities.
"The Murray River, Lakes and Coorong region has been working towards increasing its art tourism movement for some years, so it was a major coup to have Dr Green further inspiring and validating our vision," he said.
"We have various towns that have already ventured into the silo art space - with a few more in the planning stages - so Dr Green's advice to make the most out of our projects was extremely valuable.
"Many towns undertake projects to attract visitors, create lifelines for struggling businesses and to revive community pride, but we've never been able to measure the success of this.
"Dr Green's research gives us this analysis, and I'm pleased we've been able to give our communities access to this to help guide future projects."
Dr Green's findings revealed silo art had largely a positive impact on the emotional, social, and cultural wellbeing of visitors and local communities.
The report concluded for visitors, not only does it provide an awe-inspiring art experience, but it also provides opportunities to support struggling communities.
Seventy per cent of residents reported happiness stemming from enjoyable interactions with high quality art, while 72pc said it added beautification of the everyday environment.
Increased town pride was recorded by 65pc and 59pc of visitors reported that they spend between 10-30 minutes looking at each silo art, while 80pc of visitors spent an average of 10 minutes or more at a silo art site.
Fifty four pc of visitors would have probably not otherwise visited these towns with 96pc of visitors considered silo art a worthwhile investment for regional Australia.
But only 44pc reported spending between $11 and $50 in each silo art town, while 25pc said they would spend between $51 - $100.
Sixty eight pc of the participants that were residents said they valued how silo art was helping to develop the art scene/community in their town.
District Council of Karoonda East Murray Mayor Caroline Phillips says silo art has put the town of Karoonda on the map, especially given it's night-time illumination - the first of its kind in Australia.
"Silo art has attracted more visitors to our region, who spend dollars in our local economy," she said.
"The nightly projection has further encouraged this by providing a reason for visitors to stay overnight.
"Our community wanted the artwork to encapsulate the local Mallee life, both now and in the past."
Various challenges and implications experienced by some communities, such as public safety, community consultation, and cultural representation, with key recommendations as to how these can be navigated were also documented.
Dr Green's research is based on the growing trend of Australian silo art, which started at Northam in WA in 2015.
Since then, 48 sites across Australia have been completed, with at least 15 more sites in the planning stages.
Coonalpyn homes the first silos in SA to be painted, by world-renowned large scale mural artist Guido van Helten in 2017.
With a focus on the future, the painting is a tribute to five Coonalpyn Primary School children.
Karoonda Silo Art reflected the rural lifestyle and agricultural heritage, with locals 'Diamond' the pet sheep and 'Whiskey' the kelpie.
Painted by Australian artist Heesco in 2019, it was the first in Australia that could be experienced day and night, with colourful ever-changing art projections at night.
Meanwhile the District Council of Kimba executive assistant/governance officer Emily Maxwell said they had received feedback from visitors that have stopped in Kimba and made the trip purely to see the silo art.
"The silos were completed in 2017, it took 200 litres of paint and 26 days to complete," she said.
"The silo art has solar lights, making it visible to travellers stopping in the area over night.
"Overall Kimba's stunning art is a very loved piece by locals and travellers.
"Council receives weekly verbal and written feedback from our visitors via our free camp and it's been extremely positive."
District Council of Mount Remarkable chief executive officer Sam Johnson said the silo art at Wirrabirra completed in October 2018 had been quite a drawcard to the region, with many viewings during their peak tourism times.
"Based on our visual monitoring and local feedback it does act as quite a significant drawcard particular to the Wirrabara community," he said.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University in 2020.
