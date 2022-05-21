QUEENSLAND baker Chloe Murray has taken out the time-honoured LA Judge Award for baking apprentice of the year.
The LA Judge Award the prize for a competition for apprentice bakers offered by the Australian Export Grain Innovation Centre (AEGIC) and has been running since 1967.
In a tight competition, Ms Murray, from Woolworths Kirkwood, near Gladstone in central Queensland, took out the coveted prize after two days of competition at AEGIC's Sydney Pilot Bakery, the former BRI (Bread Research Institute) facility at North Ryde.
She won the competition in front of Tasmania's Luke Williams and will receive a one week all-expenses-paid trip to Belgium to visit the headquarters of baking and ingredients company Puratos.
Ms Murray will take part in training and bakery demonstrations, as well as tour Puratos' famous sourdough library and visit the Puratos Innovation Centre and Becolade Chocolate Centre, among other facilities.
As runner-up, Mr Williams wins $1000 cash, plus a two-day training session with Puratos in Sydney.
The other candidates, Isabelle Trees (WA) and Joshua Chapman (Qld) will also receive training from Puratos.
LA Judge Award director Ken Quail said the 2022 candidates were all very talented young bakers.
"With a smaller field this year there was tight competition for first and second place," Dr Quail said.
"Chloe Murray performed well across all aspects of the competition. Her practical, theory and presentation skills were all outstanding.
"Runner-up Luke Williams and all the candidates absolutely deserved to be there and are a credit to their employers and trainers.
Dr Quail said the AEGIC relied on sponsors to run the LA Judge Award competition.
"Once again the industry showed very strong support for the LA Judge Award and it is very much appreciated," he said.
The LA Judge Award has been running since 1967 and is open to young apprentice bakers who are keen to make their mark on the baking industry.
The competition takes place over three days and includes all aspects of baking, including practical baking skills, technical knowledge and presentation abilities.
Gregor Heard is Fairfax Ag Media's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his ten years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector. Away from work, he is a keen traveller, having spent his long service leave last year in Spain learning the language.
