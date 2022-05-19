Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Shift in global dynamics, but demand for dairy remains robust

By Eliza Redfern, Industry Analyst, Dairy Australia
May 19 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Global events influence rising farm input costs

Pressure and volatility appear to be consistent themes in today's dairy market, as uncertainty drives farm business plans and purchasing activity.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.