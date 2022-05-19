Farm Online
Nufarm statutory profit jumps 61pc in first half

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated May 19 2022 - 6:45am, first published 5:00am
Rain and grain demand drive huge Nufarm profit lift

Record grain market prices driving strong demand for crop protection products have helped lift Nufarm's statutory net profit by 61 per cent to $99 million in the first half of 2021-22.

