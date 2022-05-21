Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Picasso Cows program inspires Katunga Primary School students

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
May 21 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katunga Primary School Year 6 students chose a dairy theme for hole two on their mini golf course.

A Goulburn Valley primary school has embraced Dairy Australia's Picasso Cows program as a way of motivating teachers and students to learn more about the dairy industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.