Animal health experts are hoping a rare outbreak of viral livestock disease in Victoria has been contained.
Mosquitoes are again being blamed for a cluster of cases in the north-east of the state of the three-day sickness, bovine ephemeral fever.
The cases of BEF were found back in March in cattle on properties in the Tallangatta area, near Albury.
Outbreaks regularly occur in Queensland and on the north coast of New South Wales following summer rain.
In Victoria, outbreaks are much rarer, with the last being in the summer of 2010, which affected cattle in the upper Murray.
Agriculture Victoria senior veterinary officer Dr Jeff Cave said affected cattle develop a fever and become listless and reluctant to stand.
These clinical signs typically last for three days before the cattle recover uneventfully, in line with the disease's colloquial name 'three-day sickness'.
On the properties on which three-day sickness was confirmed, the numbers of clinically affected cattle ranged from only one to up 17 cattle.
During their illness the clinical signs were relieved with veterinary administration of a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication.
Previously infected cattle have no ongoing issues. In fact, they develop quite a strong immunity to protect themselves against future infections.
The outbreak ceased as quickly as it began, and no further reports were received through April.
Interestingly, the nearest confirmed BEF cases this summer were in the Hunter Valley region of NSW, 550km away.
It has been a season of mossie-borne diseases with cases of Ross River Virus and Murray Valley Encephalitis in horses were received.
Australia is still grappling with the detection of Japanese Encephalitis across northern Victoria.
There are now a total of 23 properties with pigs confirmed with JEV in Victoria.
These are located across the Wangaratta, Moira, Greater Shepparton, Campaspe, Gannawarra, Loddon, Greater Bendigo and Northern Grampians local government areas.
For further information regarding three-day sickness contact your local veterinarian or Agriculture Victoria veterinary or animal health officer, or in NSW your Local Land Services.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
