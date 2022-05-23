Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Bostocks Creek project helping farmers navigate the pathway to carbon sequestration

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
May 23 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heytesbury District Landcare Network held a field day at Craig and Tanya Davis' dairy farm near Cobden, south-west Victoria, to evaluate the trial paddocks.

Interest in regenerative farming methods is on the rise, and trials across 20 Victorian farms are showing producers exactly how increasing soil carbon can lead to food production and climate change benefits.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.