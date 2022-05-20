The second top price at Tamworth was $16,000 was paid for four different lots. These went to N.E. and J.B. Bignell and Sons purchased Redgums Mr Mulberry, from Redgums Red Angus, Echuca; Greg Harris bought WD Red Mr Rolex R009 via an online bid. He was offered by WD Cattle, Hoolbrook; Goondoola Ricochet, Goondoola stud, Cargo, was bought by J.J. and M. Joliffe, and Pine Villa Silvester S85, offered by Pine Villa stud, Yeoval, was purchased by S. Heywood and K. Smith.