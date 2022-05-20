Farm Online

Tamworth Invitational 2022 Red Angus Bull Sale reaches $28,000

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
May 20 2022 - 11:00pm
Prices reached $28,000 at Thursday's Invitational 2022 Red Angus Bull Sale at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange, where 39 bulls sold at auction from 43 offered for an average of $10,640.

