James Cook University researchers highlight dangers of eating crocodile meat if allergic to fish

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
May 21 2022 - 10:00pm
JCU researchers are warning those with a taste for crocodile to remain cautious as the meat could trigger dangerous reactions to those with fish allergies. Photo: File.

James Cook University researchers are warning those with a taste for crocodile to remain cautious as the meat could trigger dangerous reactions to those with fish allergies.

