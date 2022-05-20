Farm Online
Is Don, is good for regional Victoria with Weston's milling moves

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
Updated May 20 2022 - 4:31am, first published 3:49am
TAKES THE BISCUIT: Some of the Tip Top brands from one of Australia's biggest food makers, the British-owned George Weston Foods.

A big flour mill will be built in Ballarat at a cost of $133 million for food manufacturer George Weston Foods.

Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

