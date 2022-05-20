Is Don, is good for regional Victoria with Weston's milling moves

A big flour mill will be built in Ballarat at a cost of $133 million for food manufacturer George Weston Foods.
The announcement is good news for the regional Victorian city - bring an expected 220 new jobs - but not so good for North Melbourne's iconic mill which looks set to close.
George Weston, which is owned by Associated British Foods, has also announced it is stealing the crumpets from Adelaide as well.
Among the company announcements made today, the famous Golden Crumpet manufacturing line will move from Adelaide to Dandenong.
George Weston is upgrading its Don KRC business in Castlemaine "to grow exports" and expanding its Yumi's plant in Hallam to increase production.
An obviously pleased Victorian government said the announcements secured the company's long-term future in the state and will also support more than 1300 Victorian businesses and farmers who supply and work with George Weston Foods.
Ballarat's state-of-the-art new flour mill will come under Mauri division.
A total of 46 jobs will be transferred from the existing mill at North Melbourne to Ballarat as part of the new build.
George Weston Foods employs 3000 staff across eight sites in Victoria and is one of the largest private sector employers in the state.
Half of its workforce is employed in regional Victoria.
George Weston Foods chief executive Stuart Grainger said the company was excited to be investing in the future of sustainable agriculture and food production.
"This new flour mill, together with other investments, enables us to continue to grow our Tip Top, Abbotts, Don and Yumi's brands whilst also being better able to serve the needs of our Mauri customers."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
