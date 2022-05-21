Farm Online
Home/Politics

Nationals defy Coalition bloodbath and hold all seats

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 21 2022 - 1:28pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH NIGHT: Barnaby Joyce made a solemn victory speech in Tamworth. Photo: Mark Kriedemann

THE Nationals have avoided the bloodbath voters inflicted on the Liberals and are likely to retain all 16 of their electorates, but the party's hopes of picking up new seats have been dashed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.