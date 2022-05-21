THE Nationals have avoided the bloodbath voters inflicted on the Liberals and are likely to retain all 16 of their electorates, but the party's hopes of picking up new seats have been dashed.
Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce was re-elected in his seat of New England for a fourth term and said there were two elections going on - "an urban election and a regional election".
"In the regional election, voters are looking at job security and what policies you have to take them forward in a meaningful way, not a philosophical way," Mr Joyce said.
"Regional seats won't be taken for granted, they want to know what you intend to do for them. They won't accept inner-Sydney or Melbourne gospel."
Before the polls closed, Mr Joyce said "biggest concern" for the Nationals was retaining the Victorian seat of Nicholls.
The party suffered a 23 per cent swing against it. A strong contest by independent Rob Priestly saw the Nationals suffer a 24 per cent swing against it, but the Nationals candidate Sam Birrell was able to hold the seat on preferences.
Flynn was also a worry for the party. Labor put forward a strong candidate in Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett, who polled the most first preference votes.
However, Nationals candidate Colin Boyce, who stepped up from Queensland state politics, was able to win the seat on preferences.
The party is likely to hold Cowper on the NSW North Coast, with the vote expected to come down to preferences after a strong campaign by independent Caz Heise.
The party had hoped to pick up two Labor strongholds Hunter (NSW) and Lingiari (NT), and campaigned hard in the seats following the retirement of long-time MPs Joel Fitzgibbon and Warren Snowdon, but Labor was able to hold both electorates.
"The fact that there's even a question Labor might not win in Hunter shows there is a seismic shift going on in the regions," Mr Joyce said.
The former Deputy Prime Minister said he hoped the next government would continue investing in regional infrastructure and supporting the resource sector.
"I truly wish the Labor Party the very best - that's an odd thing to say isn't it? But I really mean it," Mr Joyce said in a solemn victory speech to his supporters in Tamworth.
It's tradition for the Nationals to declare all party leadership positions vacant following an election.
Although the party performed well and held all its seats, Mr Joyce may still face a challenge, as a large part of his leadership pitch was his promise to gain additional seats.
Mr Joyce holds the leadership by one vote, but lost four allies to retirement or senate ticket relegation.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
