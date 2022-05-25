TYM's 18 kilowatt (25 horsepower) T265 tractor is now available with auto throttle.
Auto throttle control automatically increases the engine RPM on the Korean-made tractor, allowing the operator to have one hand on the steering wheel and one hand on the loader joystick.
According to its Australian distributor, this "compact tractor on steroids is an operator's dream".
Inlon sales and marketing manager Gary Surman said auto throttle links the HST pedals to the engine throttle to synchronise the tractor's speed and engine RPM.
"Auto throttle means you can concentrate on the task at hand while the engine RPM is managed by pressing the HST foot pedal," he said.
"This simplifies operation, helps increase productivity and reduces fuel consumption."
Mr Surman said visibility of the front loader bucket had been enhanced with the sleek bonnet design.
He said there was also plenty of oil flow for implements and attachments with two separate hydraulic systems.
"Thanks to the powerful hydraulics, the TYM T265 tractor can do many basic tasks while running at idle. This makes it safe to operate and puts less pressure on the tractor," Mr Surman said.
"Conversely, a tractor with under-powered hydraulics will need high engine RPM to raise, lower and operate a loader.
"Driving at high RPM when you really need fine control for manoeuvring is potentially a recipe for errors, collisions and damage for inexperienced operators. The TYM T265 engine produces its full power at only 2600RPM."
The TYM T265 is extremely quiet with a naturally aspirated three-cylinder water-cooled diesel 1175cc engine.
It is packed with features, including a level-lift quick-hitch loader and 4-in-1 bucket.
Also included is a two-range hydrostatic transmission with two independent side-by-side HST pedals, brake assist turning, wide industrial tyres, excellent entry clearance from either side and a foldable two-post ROPS frame.
The PTO and cruise control are easy to operate thanks to push buttons on the dash panel, while independent rear and mid PTO allow operation of rotary hoes, slashers and mid mount mowers.
"The TYM T265 has a strong 865kg dry weight to push, lift and pull more than sub compact tractors, while the 700kg linkage lifting capacity gives the tractor great versatility and attachment handling," Mr Surman said.
