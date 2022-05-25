Farm Online
TYM T265 tractor has auto throttle control to automatically increase engine RPM

May 25 2022 - 3:00am
Operator's dream: Auto throttle control automatically increases the engine RPM on the TYM T265 tractor.

TYM's 18 kilowatt (25 horsepower) T265 tractor is now available with auto throttle.

