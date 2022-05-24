Farm Online
Red meat industry welcomes newest (and smallest) engineers

KM
By Kristin Murdock
May 24 2022 - 8:00am
After Covid delays, Moroccan dung beetle species have arrived in Australia.

The third and final dung beetle species imported to Australia as part of the Dung Beetle Ecosystem Engineer (DBEE) project is finally here, currently spending their time in climate controlled chambers at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga.

KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

